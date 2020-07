Amenities

This executive home is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home with a 2 car garage located in the gated community of Tuscan Hills. Two master bedrooms and a large living area with open kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan. Screened enclosure with large pool. Great Lanai area to relax. Comes will all appliances. Close to shopping, dining, major highways and attractions. Lawn and pool service included. Application fee $40 per adult occupant. Property will be available for move-in after 12/10/19.