8469 SECRET KEY COVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court volleyball court

Come leave in this beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home. This great opportunity is waiting for you at this executive villa at Emerald Island Resort. Emerald Island is a resort-style gated community. The clubhouse features a pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness room, cyber internet room, 24-hour security and video games. There is even a Tiki bar outside on the pool deck, numerous playgrounds, sand volleyball court, tennis center and a nature trail to enjoy. Emerald Island Resort homes are suitable for those who want safety and tranquility… walking to the club house, lake view, open floor plan, high ceiling, pool / spa, luxury design and decor. Come see it today!

NOTE: THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ALLOWED TO SUBLEASE ROOMS OR THE PROPERTY.