Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

SHOWINGS START ON MONDAY 6-1-2020 appointment only. Rented unfurnished, carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate floors in the living room, NO MAILBOXES in the community so you will need to get a PO box. Lots of awesome amenities at the clubhouse for you to enjoy! Pool care, lawn service, and pest control are included in the rental. Only 4 cars allowed PER HOA RULES.

4 beds 2 baths with private pool located in popular Solana in Davenport.