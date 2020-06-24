All apartments in Four Corners
8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE

8306 Portofino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8306 Portofino Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896
Championsgate Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
Why consider an apartment when you can have this 3 bedroom 2 bath partially furnished condo on the 1st floor with a screened lanai. Your opportunity to live in a gated community centrally located to the Championsgate area. Fresh paint through-out, updated lighting fixtures, new Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Modern furnishings in Master bedroom & living-room. In the heart of Champions Gate with a wide variety of dining and shopping very near. Great split floor plan with ample closet space. Full size washer & dryer. Access to the 12,500 SF Club House-private state-of-the-art gathering place, offering a state-of-the-art fitness center, billiard's room, a pool and spa, and bocce ball courts, and putting green. BellaTrae at Champions Gate is a resort-style community with unparalleled convenience to world-class entertainment. At your fingertips you will find magical theme parks, fabulous dining, endless shopping, and world class Golf. With Bella Trae's plush landscaping, beautiful architecture, and luxurious amenity center, you will feel like you are on vacation everyday while still enjoying all the comforts of home. Additional fee's required for gate decal and clubhouse key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have any available units?
8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have?
Some of 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
