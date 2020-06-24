8306 PORTOFINO DRIVE

Amenities

Why consider an apartment when you can have this 3 bedroom 2 bath partially furnished condo on the 1st floor with a screened lanai. Your opportunity to live in a gated community centrally located to the Championsgate area. Fresh paint through-out, updated lighting fixtures, new Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. Modern furnishings in Master bedroom & living-room. In the heart of Champions Gate with a wide variety of dining and shopping very near. Great split floor plan with ample closet space. Full size washer & dryer. Access to the 12,500 SF Club House-private state-of-the-art gathering place, offering a state-of-the-art fitness center, billiard's room, a pool and spa, and bocce ball courts, and putting green. BellaTrae at Champions Gate is a resort-style community with unparalleled convenience to world-class entertainment. At your fingertips you will find magical theme parks, fabulous dining, endless shopping, and world class Golf. With Bella Trae's plush landscaping, beautiful architecture, and luxurious amenity center, you will feel like you are on vacation everyday while still enjoying all the comforts of home. Additional fee's required for gate decal and clubhouse key.