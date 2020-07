Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tastefully furnished, beautifully maintained large pool home welcomes your immediate occupancy! Sweet dream home is yours for a year or more! 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, covered and screened patio, eat in kitchen, master suite is downstairs, open floor plan, window treatment many more features, completely equipped with everything your family needs for a wonderful life. Call today and move in tomorrow!