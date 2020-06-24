7815 Myrtle Oak Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Celebration schools !!!!!!3 bedroom home in Indian Ridge, Kissimmee 34747. The eat-in kitchen at the front of this home overlooks the great room which features vaulted ceilings for a spacious feel. Both the great room and the master suite have access to the large patio in the back. Situated on a large corner lot, this house is just across from the beautiful, relaxing community park with walking trails and shady trees. The community pool is right there and you will have easy access to I4, 192 and 429.Minutes to Disney Parks. Close to Reunion and Champions Gate. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com