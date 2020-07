Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

If you're looking for a bright and spacious home, look no further. This house features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen holds white appliances that are contrasted by bright, wooden cabinetry. There is a double-sink vanity in the master bathroom along with a garden tub. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!