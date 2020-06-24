7732 COMROW STREET

Amenities

This 5 bedrooms home 5 bathroom is located within Windsor Hills Resort. The home features 2 master suites on the lower level adjacent to the private pool and heated spa. Residents can use the resort communities that include a movie theatre in the clubhouse, fitness center, sundry shop, games room offering arcade games, ping pong tables, and more. The waterpark, located just outside of the clubhouse, is highlighted with a zero-entry pool with fountains, water slides, and a spa. Windsor Hills Resort is a resort-style gated community with a 24/7 manned entrance, tennis courts, basketball courts, a volleyball court, a putting green, and a playground. Pool care and lawn maintenance are included in the monthly rent. The property comes furnished and all furniture must stay. The garage has been converted into a games room and is also where the laundry facilities are located. The tenant will be required to take over the utility accounts (power and water) for the duration of the lease. The last possible lease end date is 12/11/2020. The landlord may consider offering a month-to-month lease after that date subject to market conditions at that time. The landlord will consider a 12-month lease at the rate of $2,500/month (utilities not included). There is a $45 application fee per person.