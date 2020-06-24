All apartments in Four Corners
7732 COMROW STREET
7732 COMROW STREET

7732 Comrow Street
Location

7732 Comrow Street, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This 5 bedrooms home 5 bathroom is located within Windsor Hills Resort. The home features 2 master suites on the lower level adjacent to the private pool and heated spa. Residents can use the resort communities that include a movie theatre in the clubhouse, fitness center, sundry shop, games room offering arcade games, ping pong tables, and more. The waterpark, located just outside of the clubhouse, is highlighted with a zero-entry pool with fountains, water slides, and a spa. Windsor Hills Resort is a resort-style gated community with a 24/7 manned entrance, tennis courts, basketball courts, a volleyball court, a putting green, and a playground. Pool care and lawn maintenance are included in the monthly rent. The property comes furnished and all furniture must stay. The garage has been converted into a games room and is also where the laundry facilities are located. The tenant will be required to take over the utility accounts (power and water) for the duration of the lease. The last possible lease end date is 12/11/2020. The landlord may consider offering a month-to-month lease after that date subject to market conditions at that time. The landlord will consider a 12-month lease at the rate of $2,500/month (utilities not included). There is a $45 application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7732 COMROW STREET have any available units?
7732 COMROW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 7732 COMROW STREET have?
Some of 7732 COMROW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7732 COMROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7732 COMROW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7732 COMROW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7732 COMROW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 7732 COMROW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7732 COMROW STREET offers parking.
Does 7732 COMROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7732 COMROW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7732 COMROW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7732 COMROW STREET has a pool.
Does 7732 COMROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 7732 COMROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7732 COMROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7732 COMROW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7732 COMROW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7732 COMROW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

