7712 LINKSIDE LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 full bath, pool home located in Reunion. The home offers 3,270 square feet of luxury living with Two Master Bedrooms! Brand new luxury flooring in all the bedrooms and upstair hallway. It has been recently painted inside and out. The foyer is breathtaking and leads you to an over sized living/great room with volume ceilings, French doors and too many other features to note. The Kitchen features granite counter tops and a breakfast bar which opens to the dining room. All bedrooms have access to their own full bathroom. Professionally landscaped. Large screen enclosed patio with south facing pool overlooking conservation area to rear. Reunion is a 2,300 acre master-planned community in the heart of Central Florida, close to Walt Disney World, featuring 3 championship golf courses (Watson, Palmer, Nicklaus), and a multi-million dollar water park. POOL AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED AS WELL AS ACCESS TO AMENITIES.