Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful pool house with a amazing water and fountain view. Very nice Furniture option. Formal Living and Dining combo, plus family room with sliding glass door to the screened pool area. Great kitchen with dining area. Hampton Lakes offer security, tennis courts, playground, volleyball and much more. Grounds maintenance included on the rent. Very close to Champions Gate, Posnar Park Mall, Disney World, I-4.