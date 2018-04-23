649 Henley Cir

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly painted and complete with new carpeting, this home is a worry-free option and comes complete with all the appliances so it is truly move-in ready. There are four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom and bath complete with shower, garden tub and double vanities. The kitchen is upgraded with corian countertops and washed oak cabinets. There are glass doors from the master bedroom and the living room that open onto the fully-screened lanai with a sparkling pool with two water features.