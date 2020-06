Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Gated community with pool, fitness and playground area. Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo, all 3 bedrooms are large! All tile and laminaite flooring throughout, no carpet at all! Just minutes to I4 and all major roadways, near to major attractions.