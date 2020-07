Amenities

Meticulously maintained three bedroom two bathrooms, first floor with private, screened back porch with stunning water view! Conveniently located in the Formosa Gardens near the Disney Theme Parks. Specious and split floor plan adds up privacy to a design features spacious Master Suite with volume ceilings overlooks covered screened patio making it perfect spot to relax. Master bathroom with garden tub with Jacuzzi. Second bedroom also have access to the covered screened lanai for the family and friends hangout and safe and enclosed space for children to play. The Equipped kitchen is offering generous counter space and ample storage. Sun Lake Community offers private gated entry, custom club house with fully equipped exercise room and tennis court. Large heated pool with hot tub and area with great restaurants (fine and casual) and shops. Not pets allow.