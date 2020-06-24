3055 White Orchid Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Available 6/1/2020.

Beautifully furnished 2-story townhome in the pristine community of Encantada. With nice furniture and decorations along with the large screened in terrace including all patio furniture and Jacuzzi, this unit will complete your dream permanent home. Located just 5 miles from the main gates of Disney World along with golf, shopping and restaurants at your fingertips, what else could you want. If you decide not to leave the resort, you can enjoy the onsite bar/restaurant and activities for all ages. View this home today and fall in love instantly.