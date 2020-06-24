All apartments in Four Corners
3055 White Orchid Rd

3055 White Orchid Road · No Longer Available
Location

3055 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available 6/1/2020.
Beautifully furnished 2-story townhome in the pristine community of Encantada. With nice furniture and decorations along with the large screened in terrace including all patio furniture and Jacuzzi, this unit will complete your dream permanent home. Located just 5 miles from the main gates of Disney World along with golf, shopping and restaurants at your fingertips, what else could you want. If you decide not to leave the resort, you can enjoy the onsite bar/restaurant and activities for all ages. View this home today and fall in love instantly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 White Orchid Rd have any available units?
3055 White Orchid Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3055 White Orchid Rd have?
Some of 3055 White Orchid Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 White Orchid Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3055 White Orchid Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 White Orchid Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3055 White Orchid Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3055 White Orchid Rd offer parking?
No, 3055 White Orchid Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3055 White Orchid Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 White Orchid Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 White Orchid Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3055 White Orchid Rd has a pool.
Does 3055 White Orchid Rd have accessible units?
No, 3055 White Orchid Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 White Orchid Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 White Orchid Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3055 White Orchid Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3055 White Orchid Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

