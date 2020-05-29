All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:33 AM

3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1

3035 Yellow Lantana Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3035 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Fully furnished 3/2 1/2 townhome!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Located closely to shopping, restaurants, Old Town, Disney Springs, and all major Theme Parks. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease is $1500/month.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have any available units?
3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have?
Some of 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3035 Yellow Lantana Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFour Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Four Corners 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida