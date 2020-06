Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FRESHLY RENOVATED 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms POOL HOME with peaceful POND VIEW and NO REAR NEIGHBOR! MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FLOORS in bedrooms, and PAINT. NO CARPET in bedrooms. Conveniently located by Hwy 192 close to Disney, Margaritaville, and everything! Come see it today!!