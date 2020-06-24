All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1

3002 Secret Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Secret Lake Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished 3/3 townhome!!! Included in your rent is the internet, home phone, basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. Just bring your clothes and food!!! 12 month lease is $1600/month.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have any available units?
3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Secret Lake Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

