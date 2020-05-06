All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 2821 ALMATON LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2821 ALMATON LOOP
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2821 ALMATON LOOP

2821 Almaton Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2821 Almaton Loop, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable***

The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently located near Disney theme parks, the Premium Outlets, restaurants and many more fun places will provide you and your family during your stay in Orlando.

The condo is located in a very safe and quiet 24/7 man gated community, one of the best vacation resorts around Disney area with many amenities (free of charge) that are great for family vacation and leisure time.

Amenities inside the condo:

- Fully-equipped kitchen for your cooking and dining needs (including BPA free plastic dinnerware)
- Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Full size washer and dryer with laundry supplies
- Keurig cup machine
- Flat screen TV located in living room and every single bedroom
- Shower amenities (shampoo, lotion, shower gel)
- Hypoallergenic towels and linens
- Iron and iron board
- Hair dryers in each bathroom
- High-speed Wifi internet
- First aid kit
- Smoke detectors in all bedrooms and fire sprinklers in common areas
- Patio access. 2 chairs and a table facing a great view of the property

Guest access
- 24 hour manned security, electronic visitor system
- Elevators in condo buildings
- Welcome center (open 8 am-10 pm daily)
- On-site convenience store
- Olympic size heated communal pool
- Giant 2 Storey slide
- Hot tub (both pool and hot tub are ADA appliance with special access equipment)
- Zero entry section in pool
- Water fountains
- Shaded sun decks with comfortable lounges, chairs, and tables
- Bathrooms and showers adjacent to the communal pool area
- Picnic area and BBQ’s
- Fitness center
- Clubhouse including game room, ping pong, pool tables
- Tennis courts
- Volleyball court
- Basketball court
- 3 Playgrounds
- Movie theatre with showings at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, & 7 pm
-on-site convenience store, business center, bar and café
-oversize free parking

** sports equipment may be borrowed for a small deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have any available units?
2821 ALMATON LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have?
Some of 2821 ALMATON LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 ALMATON LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2821 ALMATON LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 ALMATON LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2821 ALMATON LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2821 ALMATON LOOP does offer parking.
Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 ALMATON LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2821 ALMATON LOOP has a pool.
Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2821 ALMATON LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 ALMATON LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 ALMATON LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 ALMATON LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College