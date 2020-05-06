2821 ALMATON LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room tennis court volleyball court

ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable***



The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently located near Disney theme parks, the Premium Outlets, restaurants and many more fun places will provide you and your family during your stay in Orlando.



The condo is located in a very safe and quiet 24/7 man gated community, one of the best vacation resorts around Disney area with many amenities (free of charge) that are great for family vacation and leisure time.



Amenities inside the condo:



- Fully-equipped kitchen for your cooking and dining needs (including BPA free plastic dinnerware)

- Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Full size washer and dryer with laundry supplies

- Keurig cup machine

- Flat screen TV located in living room and every single bedroom

- Shower amenities (shampoo, lotion, shower gel)

- Hypoallergenic towels and linens

- Iron and iron board

- Hair dryers in each bathroom

- High-speed Wifi internet

- First aid kit

- Smoke detectors in all bedrooms and fire sprinklers in common areas

- Patio access. 2 chairs and a table facing a great view of the property



Guest access

- 24 hour manned security, electronic visitor system

- Elevators in condo buildings

- Welcome center (open 8 am-10 pm daily)

- On-site convenience store

- Olympic size heated communal pool

- Giant 2 Storey slide

- Hot tub (both pool and hot tub are ADA appliance with special access equipment)

- Zero entry section in pool

- Water fountains

- Shaded sun decks with comfortable lounges, chairs, and tables

- Bathrooms and showers adjacent to the communal pool area

- Picnic area and BBQ’s

- Fitness center

- Clubhouse including game room, ping pong, pool tables

- Tennis courts

- Volleyball court

- Basketball court

- 3 Playgrounds

- Movie theatre with showings at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, & 7 pm

-on-site convenience store, business center, bar and café

-oversize free parking



** sports equipment may be borrowed for a small deposit