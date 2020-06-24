2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT

Amenities

Meticulous kept pool home in the Oak Island Community. This corner lot boasts a screened in pool, ceramic tile, and perfectly located a few minutes from 192. This home has two bedrooms on the first floor including an ensuite master bedroom, there are three bedrooms on the second floor with 2 full bathrooms. On the first floor there are 2 living areas, a den/office which could also be used a 6th bedroom and also an additional full bathroom. The living areas have recently been tiled for easy maintenance and the HVAC was only replaced last year. This is a really nice home in a great location and pool and lawn care is included in the rent, no smoking and no pets will be permitted.