2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT

2800 Playing Otter Court · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Playing Otter Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulous kept pool home in the Oak Island Community. This corner lot boasts a screened in pool, ceramic tile, and perfectly located a few minutes from 192. This home has two bedrooms on the first floor including an ensuite master bedroom, there are three bedrooms on the second floor with 2 full bathrooms. On the first floor there are 2 living areas, a den/office which could also be used a 6th bedroom and also an additional full bathroom. The living areas have recently been tiled for easy maintenance and the HVAC was only replaced last year. This is a really nice home in a great location and pool and lawn care is included in the rent, no smoking and no pets will be permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have any available units?
2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have?
Some of 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT offers parking.
Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT has a pool.
Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2800 PLAYING OTTER COURT has units with air conditioning.
