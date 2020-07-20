2603 ANDROS LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Gated Community, 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World, close to major highways I4 and Hwy 192 which offer a plethora of shopping, dining, attractions, resorts, and a new neighborhood Walmart. NEW neutral color paint throughout. The flooring consists of tile in the wet and living areas and beige carpet throughout 2nd floor and bedrooms. Spacious living room that opens to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms are on the second floor and 1 on the 1st floor. Sizable master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Community offers a community pool and playground. There is no garage.