2603 ANDROS LANE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

2603 ANDROS LANE

2603 Andros Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

pool
playground
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful Gated Community, 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World, close to major highways I4 and Hwy 192 which offer a plethora of shopping, dining, attractions, resorts, and a new neighborhood Walmart. NEW neutral color paint throughout. The flooring consists of tile in the wet and living areas and beige carpet throughout 2nd floor and bedrooms. Spacious living room that opens to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms are on the second floor and 1 on the 1st floor. Sizable master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Community offers a community pool and playground. There is no garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 ANDROS LANE have any available units?
2603 ANDROS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2603 ANDROS LANE have?
Some of 2603 ANDROS LANE's amenities include pool, playground, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 ANDROS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 ANDROS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 ANDROS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2603 ANDROS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2603 ANDROS LANE offer parking?
No, 2603 ANDROS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2603 ANDROS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 ANDROS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 ANDROS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2603 ANDROS LANE has a pool.
Does 2603 ANDROS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2603 ANDROS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 ANDROS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 ANDROS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 ANDROS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 ANDROS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
