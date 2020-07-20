All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

249 Alford Dr

249 Alford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

249 Alford Dr, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW home located in the new community of Summer's Corner just off Highway 27. This upgraded 3 bed 2 bath with a tech office single family home is all you need. Tile in the main/wet areas. Very nice carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous stone counters and maple 42 inch cabinets. Double car garage. Open floor concept. Center island. Large walk in master closet. 15 minutes to Disney. Soon to be built features in the community include a community pool and cabana. Community also features a walking trail. Home is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Alford Dr have any available units?
249 Alford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 249 Alford Dr have?
Some of 249 Alford Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Alford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
249 Alford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Alford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Alford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 249 Alford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 249 Alford Dr offers parking.
Does 249 Alford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Alford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Alford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 249 Alford Dr has a pool.
Does 249 Alford Dr have accessible units?
No, 249 Alford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Alford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Alford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Alford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Alford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
