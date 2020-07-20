249 Alford Dr

Amenities

BRAND NEW home located in the new community of Summer's Corner just off Highway 27. This upgraded 3 bed 2 bath with a tech office single family home is all you need. Tile in the main/wet areas. Very nice carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous stone counters and maple 42 inch cabinets. Double car garage. Open floor concept. Center island. Large walk in master closet. 15 minutes to Disney. Soon to be built features in the community include a community pool and cabana. Community also features a walking trail. Home is pet friendly.