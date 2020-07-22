All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM

2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY

2300 Butterfly Palm Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2300 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
MOVE IN READY! Spectacular furnished 3 bed 2 bath condo FACING CONSERVATION in a beautiful GATED upscale community at Windsor Palms Resort, with 24 hour entrance SECURITY. Windsor Palms is just 3 miles away from Walt Disney World, Universal Studious and Sea World. The COMMUNITY FACILITIES INCLUDES: On-site convenience store, large communal pool with tiki bar, whirlpool spa, clubhouse with fitness center, game room, tennis court, movie theater, basketball court, volleyball court, and playground. ELEGANTLY DECORATED and nicely FURNISHED with flat panel TVs. UTILITIES INCLUDES: Wi-Fi, cable, and water. Washer & dryer inside unit. Valet trash service picks up daily from bin by the front door. Nearby dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have any available units?
2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have?
Some of 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY offer parking?
No, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFour Corners 2 Bedroom Apartments
Four Corners 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida