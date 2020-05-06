All apartments in Four Corners
224 RONA LANE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

224 RONA LANE

224 Rona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

224 Rona Lane, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious Home well maintained property! Spacious Home 2,247 SqFt, 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage. Home has excellent open layout with Formal Living Room and Large family room opening to kitchen and Dining Room, sliding door opening to Lanai & pool. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of natural light & stainless steel appliances. Features include laundry room and linen closet. Master bedroom has a Large walk-in closet & master bathroom with hot tub, tall walk-in shower, dual sink vanity. All rooms include ceiling fans. Impressive Large swimming pool with jacuzzi & lanai with screened enclosure overlooking beautiful open view with no rear neighbors for your privacy and perfect for entertaining guests! Located only minutes away from Theme Parks, I-4, Hwy 27, Shopping Malls, Outlets, Restaurants, Orlando attractions, a short drive to the Kennedy Space Center, and beaches on either coast… Take advantage of this opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 RONA LANE have any available units?
224 RONA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 224 RONA LANE have?
Some of 224 RONA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 RONA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
224 RONA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 RONA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 224 RONA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 224 RONA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 224 RONA LANE offers parking.
Does 224 RONA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 RONA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 RONA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 224 RONA LANE has a pool.
Does 224 RONA LANE have accessible units?
No, 224 RONA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 RONA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 RONA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 RONA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 RONA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

