224 RONA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Luxurious Home well maintained property! Spacious Home 2,247 SqFt, 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 Bathrooms, and 2 Car Garage. Home has excellent open layout with Formal Living Room and Large family room opening to kitchen and Dining Room, sliding door opening to Lanai & pool. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of natural light & stainless steel appliances. Features include laundry room and linen closet. Master bedroom has a Large walk-in closet & master bathroom with hot tub, tall walk-in shower, dual sink vanity. All rooms include ceiling fans. Impressive Large swimming pool with jacuzzi & lanai with screened enclosure overlooking beautiful open view with no rear neighbors for your privacy and perfect for entertaining guests! Located only minutes away from Theme Parks, I-4, Hwy 27, Shopping Malls, Outlets, Restaurants, Orlando attractions, a short drive to the Kennedy Space Center, and beaches on either coast… Take advantage of this opportunity!!!