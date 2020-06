Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Pool corner house 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl fenced, 2 car garage, beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy each afternoon stoning sunsets from your private screen patio and pool. Lots of light through the whole house. Shed on the back yard. Davenport Lakes offers tennis, play ground, community pool and stoning lake with deck, boat ramp and barbecue grill. Very close to Hwy 27 and SR 192, I-4, Posnar Park Mall, Wald Disney, Celebration.