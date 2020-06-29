All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY

17401 Painted Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17401 Painted Leaf Way, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the subdivision of Sawgrass, an elegant one-floor home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms open and modern concept with a wall of windows that allows the entry of light with a bright and spacious appearance New refrigerator appliances with large storage capacity , dishwasher, waste and microwave. Ventilated and a pantries. Washer and dryer included. Private master suite and bathroom with double vanity, glass shower and a large dressing area. Great location, close to Disney and shopping. Near to schools, community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have any available units?
17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have?
Some of 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY pet-friendly?
No, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY offer parking?
Yes, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY offers parking.
Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have a pool?
Yes, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY has a pool.
Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have accessible units?
No, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College