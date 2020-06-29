17401 PAINTED LEAF WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Located in the subdivision of Sawgrass, an elegant one-floor home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms open and modern concept with a wall of windows that allows the entry of light with a bright and spacious appearance New refrigerator appliances with large storage capacity , dishwasher, waste and microwave. Ventilated and a pantries. Washer and dryer included. Private master suite and bathroom with double vanity, glass shower and a large dressing area. Great location, close to Disney and shopping. Near to schools, community pool and playground.