17321 Blazing Star Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage tennis court

The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home. Brand new 3/2 in a prestigious sought out 55 and older active gated community, The Palms at Serenoa. Living in this smart home will give you the peace of mind of being able to control many of the home's components from an app. The community is laid out as a world-class resort community. Everything from dog parks, tennis courts, swimming pools, walking trails, clubhouse and much more is what you will enjoy as a resident in this state of the art home. As a resident, you never have to worry about landscaping it's included. Shopping, restaurants, and major highways are only minutes away for your convenience. This home is priced to rent fast call us today for your private tour.