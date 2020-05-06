All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:24 AM

17321 Blazing Star Cir

17321 Blazing Star Cir · (407) 933-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17321 Blazing Star Cir, Four Corners, FL 34714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home. Brand new 3/2 in a prestigious sought out 55 and older active gated community, The Palms at Serenoa. Living in this smart home will give you the peace of mind of being able to control many of the home's components from an app. The community is laid out as a world-class resort community. Everything from dog parks, tennis courts, swimming pools, walking trails, clubhouse and much more is what you will enjoy as a resident in this state of the art home. As a resident, you never have to worry about landscaping it's included. Shopping, restaurants, and major highways are only minutes away for your convenience. This home is priced to rent fast call us today for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have any available units?
17321 Blazing Star Cir has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have?
Some of 17321 Blazing Star Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17321 Blazing Star Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17321 Blazing Star Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17321 Blazing Star Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17321 Blazing Star Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17321 Blazing Star Cir does offer parking.
Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17321 Blazing Star Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have a pool?
Yes, 17321 Blazing Star Cir has a pool.
Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have accessible units?
No, 17321 Blazing Star Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17321 Blazing Star Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 17321 Blazing Star Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17321 Blazing Star Cir has units with air conditioning.
