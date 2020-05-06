All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP

16805 Lazy Breeze Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16805 Lazy Breeze Loop, Four Corners, FL 34714

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
THIS IS A MUST SEE!! Gorgeous pool home in a gated community, FULLY FURNISHED!! Featuring four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, including a Jack and Jill bathroom, open floor plan, two car garage, Covered Lanai, and in-ground pool. In addition to the electric pool heating, the home also benefits from recently installed solar pool heating. Laminate wood flooring and fresh interior paint. The open floor plan allows for an open and spacious layout with plenty of room to move around. The Community offers a clubhouse, gym, pool, and play area. Mickey Mouse is just a few short miles away along with many other local attractions as well as being conveniently located close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have any available units?
16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have?
Some of 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP has a pool.
Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
