16805 LAZY BREEZE LOOP

THIS IS A MUST SEE!! Gorgeous pool home in a gated community, FULLY FURNISHED!! Featuring four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, including a Jack and Jill bathroom, open floor plan, two car garage, Covered Lanai, and in-ground pool. In addition to the electric pool heating, the home also benefits from recently installed solar pool heating. Laminate wood flooring and fresh interior paint. The open floor plan allows for an open and spacious layout with plenty of room to move around. The Community offers a clubhouse, gym, pool, and play area. Mickey Mouse is just a few short miles away along with many other local attractions as well as being conveniently located close to shopping and dining.