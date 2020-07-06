16517 SUNRISE VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/11/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.



Welcome home! Sleek tile floors are found throughout. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely screened patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.