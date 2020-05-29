15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Perfect property with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms in the gated Weston Hills community. Very close to Publix, Walmart, near by post office, banks, restaurants, etc. The open floor plan provides spacious feel. Ceramic tile in kitchen, Laminate wood floors in all bedrooms, well fitted kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room with window and closet. Bright living room with large slide door from which you could enjoy beautiful tranquil green area, big walk in closet in the master bedroom and the master bath boasts dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower stall. Tenant pay electricity, water, gas and is responsible for lawn maintenance