Four Corners, FL
15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE

15903 Bay Vista Drive · (407) 238-1450
Location

15903 Bay Vista Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714
Weston Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect property with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms in the gated Weston Hills community. Very close to Publix, Walmart, near by post office, banks, restaurants, etc. The open floor plan provides spacious feel. Ceramic tile in kitchen, Laminate wood floors in all bedrooms, well fitted kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room with window and closet. Bright living room with large slide door from which you could enjoy beautiful tranquil green area, big walk in closet in the master bedroom and the master bath boasts dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower stall. Tenant pay electricity, water, gas and is responsible for lawn maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15903 BAY VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
