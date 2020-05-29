All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 1513 BUNKER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1513 BUNKER DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

1513 BUNKER DRIVE

1513 Bunker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1513 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
$1000.00 off with a start date of 2/15 or sooner and a 14+ month lease (redeemable on 2nd full month of rent). FREE golf membership and access to top-notch amenities included in rent! Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Champions Gate. This wonderful home features a welcoming front porch and a two-car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination of dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas.
Amenities: Confirmed with HOA
Lawncare/ lawn pest control
Home security system
Basic cable & internet via Spectrum
18-Hole Championship Golf Course
Access to the Plaza Country club
Access to the Oasis Club

Pets are case by case with owner approval. Pets are case by case with owner approval. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. “

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have any available units?
1513 BUNKER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have?
Some of 1513 BUNKER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 BUNKER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1513 BUNKER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 BUNKER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 BUNKER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1513 BUNKER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College