1513 BUNKER DRIVE

$1000.00 off with a start date of 2/15 or sooner and a 14+ month lease (redeemable on 2nd full month of rent). FREE golf membership and access to top-notch amenities included in rent! Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Champions Gate. This wonderful home features a welcoming front porch and a two-car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination of dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks.CHAMPIONS GATE RESORT ORLANDO OASIS CLUB CLUBHOUSE AND WATER-PARK: Amenities will include: Lazy River, Water-slides, Swim-Up Bar, Water Falls, Beach Entry, Spa, Splash Pad, Grill, Bar, Fitness Area, Theatre, Games Room, Tiki Bar and Cabanas.

Amenities: Confirmed with HOA

Lawncare/ lawn pest control

Home security system

Basic cable & internet via Spectrum

18-Hole Championship Golf Course

Access to the Plaza Country club

Access to the Oasis Club



Pets are case by case with owner approval. Pets are case by case with owner approval. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. “