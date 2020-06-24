All apartments in Four Corners
1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD

1470 Masters Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Masters Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful Penthouse Luxurious Condo Home with gorgeous golf course views and beautiful Florida Sunsets on your very own private balcony. This Fully furnished TWO bedrooms, TWO bathrooms, STUDY with sleep sofa. Kitchen has Granite counters, Stainless Steel kitchen Appliances. Open concept floor plan has Dining space that offers a large dining furniture with seating for six and wet bar, living room has comfy leather chairs and a second sleeper sofa. Unit includes some utilities such as water, cable and internet. When you're ready for activities, you have access to fitness center, pool and spa or fun in the Lazy river. Pamper yourself in the Omni's Spa by choosing one of many treatments or dine in the lovely restaurants. If Golf is your game, reserve a Tee Time on the Championship golf course! Order your favorite cock-tale at the poolside bar and grille. Just minutes to the Disney theme parks, shopping and restaurants. Convenient to I-4, 429 and 417. Condo Home is available for immediate occupancy. Live like you're on Vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
