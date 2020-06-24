1470 MASTERS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Beautiful Penthouse Luxurious Condo Home with gorgeous golf course views and beautiful Florida Sunsets on your very own private balcony. This Fully furnished TWO bedrooms, TWO bathrooms, STUDY with sleep sofa. Kitchen has Granite counters, Stainless Steel kitchen Appliances. Open concept floor plan has Dining space that offers a large dining furniture with seating for six and wet bar, living room has comfy leather chairs and a second sleeper sofa. Unit includes some utilities such as water, cable and internet. When you're ready for activities, you have access to fitness center, pool and spa or fun in the Lazy river. Pamper yourself in the Omni's Spa by choosing one of many treatments or dine in the lovely restaurants. If Golf is your game, reserve a Tee Time on the Championship golf course! Order your favorite cock-tale at the poolside bar and grille. Just minutes to the Disney theme parks, shopping and restaurants. Convenient to I-4, 429 and 417. Condo Home is available for immediate occupancy. Live like you're on Vacation!