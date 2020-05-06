All apartments in Four Corners
146 JERICA LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

146 JERICA LANE

146 Jerica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

146 Jerica Lane, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet residential neighborhood. Ceramic tile throughout. No carpet. Pets OK. This home is available for immediate move in. Freshly painted and newly remodeled. All appliances including washer and dryer (not warranted). Screened porch/deck off living room. Community offers private boat ramp and deck for access to beautiful Old Lake Davenport. Davenport Lakes also includes community pool , tennis courts and playground. Close to all attractions. Call today for private showing. No Sign.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 JERICA LANE have any available units?
146 JERICA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 146 JERICA LANE have?
Some of 146 JERICA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 JERICA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
146 JERICA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 JERICA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 JERICA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 146 JERICA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 146 JERICA LANE does offer parking.
Does 146 JERICA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 JERICA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 JERICA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 146 JERICA LANE has a pool.
Does 146 JERICA LANE have accessible units?
No, 146 JERICA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 146 JERICA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 JERICA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 JERICA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 JERICA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
