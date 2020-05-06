146 JERICA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet residential neighborhood. Ceramic tile throughout. No carpet. Pets OK. This home is available for immediate move in. Freshly painted and newly remodeled. All appliances including washer and dryer (not warranted). Screened porch/deck off living room. Community offers private boat ramp and deck for access to beautiful Old Lake Davenport. Davenport Lakes also includes community pool , tennis courts and playground. Close to all attractions. Call today for private showing. No Sign.