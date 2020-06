Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 bed 2 baths with screened porch, dining area and eating space in the kitchen. The owners are looking for a family to stay for more than 1 year. Call the office for requirements to rent this home. No pets allowed. Lawn service included, pest control included. Your NET (after taxes) household income MUST be $3,900.00 or more per month. $1,300.00 rent, $1,300.00 security deposit and $1,300.00 last month's rent if any credit scores are under 650.