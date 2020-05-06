All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE

139 Lazy Willow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

139 Lazy Willow Dr, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed-2 bath home Located in Davenport FL! This recently built, gorgeous 3 bed/2 baths, split floor plan, offers a big master bedroom, spacious master bath complete with his and hers sinks, a huge walk-in closet and stand up shower. Situated in the center and heart of the home, is a modern styled kitchen perfect for a family of any size. The living room boasts a luxury feel, with its custom wood panel accent wall. The back yard is conveniently fenced in and yet, still provides ample room to host all your future events. Attached 2 car garage!! Property is only walking distance away from the community amenities such as the playground and pool areas. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have any available units?
139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College