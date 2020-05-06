139 LAZY WILLOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bed-2 bath home Located in Davenport FL! This recently built, gorgeous 3 bed/2 baths, split floor plan, offers a big master bedroom, spacious master bath complete with his and hers sinks, a huge walk-in closet and stand up shower. Situated in the center and heart of the home, is a modern styled kitchen perfect for a family of any size. The living room boasts a luxury feel, with its custom wood panel accent wall. The back yard is conveniently fenced in and yet, still provides ample room to host all your future events. Attached 2 car garage!! Property is only walking distance away from the community amenities such as the playground and pool areas. Must see!