1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

Live in this brand new 2020 townhome! Be the first resident in the beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage. Enjoy quartz countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included. Use the newest technology of ring doorbell, smart keypad lock, energy saving windows and A/C. This is the best part: the rent includes cable, internet, phone, landscaping, pest control. Live in the amazing gated community of The Vistas at Champions Gate! Enjoy resort style living with a resort style heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna, fitness room, games room, catering kitchen, and golf simulator. Located just steps to the Champions Gate Golf course and less than 15 minutes from Disney World. See this home today!