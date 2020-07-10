All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE

1361 Shinnecock Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Live in this brand new 2020 townhome! Be the first resident in the beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage. Enjoy quartz countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included. Use the newest technology of ring doorbell, smart keypad lock, energy saving windows and A/C. This is the best part: the rent includes cable, internet, phone, landscaping, pest control. Live in the amazing gated community of The Vistas at Champions Gate! Enjoy resort style living with a resort style heated pool, jacuzzi, sauna, fitness room, games room, catering kitchen, and golf simulator. Located just steps to the Champions Gate Golf course and less than 15 minutes from Disney World. See this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1361 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

