1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities internet access trash valet

Ready for move in! Town-home community, within walking distance from famous Omni and Greg Norman Golf courses.These homes sit directly on the hilly golf courses and lakes, and provide beautiful views. New tile added to first floor gives it a wood feel and looks. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. HOA includes Basic cable, Phone and Internet, Valet Trash Service, Lawn Maintenance. Located just minutes from all the major Orlando attractions and parks. The application fee is $60. Inquire today.