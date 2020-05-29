All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard

1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
trash valet
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
trash valet
Ready for move in! Town-home community, within walking distance from famous Omni and Greg Norman Golf courses.These homes sit directly on the hilly golf courses and lakes, and provide beautiful views. New tile added to first floor gives it a wood feel and looks. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. HOA includes Basic cable, Phone and Internet, Valet Trash Service, Lawn Maintenance. Located just minutes from all the major Orlando attractions and parks. The application fee is $60. Inquire today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have any available units?
1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have?
Some of 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and trash valet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1266 Royal Saint George Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College