1212 CASTLE PINES COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 CASTLE PINES COURT

1212 Castle Pines Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Castle Pines Ct, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Beautiful resort style home located on the Nicklaus golf course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have any available units?
1212 CASTLE PINES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have?
Some of 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1212 CASTLE PINES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT does offer parking.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT has a pool.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have accessible units?
No, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
