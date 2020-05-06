Rent Calculator
1212 CASTLE PINES COURT
1212 CASTLE PINES COURT
1212 Castle Pines Ct
1212 Castle Pines Ct, Four Corners, FL 34747
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful resort style home located on the Nicklaus golf course
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have any available units?
1212 CASTLE PINES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have?
Some of 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1212 CASTLE PINES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT does offer parking.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT has a pool.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have accessible units?
No, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 CASTLE PINES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
