1061 SOLANA CIRCLE

Absolutely beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath pool home located in gated and guarded Solana resort. New paint inside and out side, new laminate floor. Ready for move in!!. The master bedroom is downstairs with garden bath tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Inside Laundry. Spacious and high ceiling living room looks out the pool & spa area. Rent include cable TV, Internet (basis), lawn-care, landscaping and pool maintenance, that's a big saving per month. 24 hours gate and guard service, and free use of community amenities (club house, fitness center, arcade game room, heated swimming pool, hot tub, mini golf, tiki bar and more). Prospect will undergo a credit / background and credit check, and employment verification. First months rent and security due at move in.

There are no mailboxes in this neighborhood so the tenant will need to rent PO box at their expense if they wish receive mail.