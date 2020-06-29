All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM

1061 SOLANA CIRCLE

1061 Solana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Absolutely beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath pool home located in gated and guarded Solana resort. New paint inside and out side, new laminate floor. Ready for move in!!. The master bedroom is downstairs with garden bath tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Inside Laundry. Spacious and high ceiling living room looks out the pool & spa area. Rent include cable TV, Internet (basis), lawn-care, landscaping and pool maintenance, that's a big saving per month. 24 hours gate and guard service, and free use of community amenities (club house, fitness center, arcade game room, heated swimming pool, hot tub, mini golf, tiki bar and more). Prospect will undergo a credit / background and credit check, and employment verification. First months rent and security due at move in.
There are no mailboxes in this neighborhood so the tenant will need to rent PO box at their expense if they wish receive mail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have any available units?
1061 SOLANA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1061 SOLANA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 SOLANA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
