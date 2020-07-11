Apartment List
/
FL
/
coral springs
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Coral Springs, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coral Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
R & D Park
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Springs
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Westwood
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Coral Springs
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
4 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
16 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
16 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,433
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
27 Units Available
Sawgrass Lakes
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Coral Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
City Guide for Coral Springs, FL

Who doesn't love a covered bridge?! Head to Coral Springs to traverse the only covered bridge in Florida!

Most people dream of living in an area with a serene atmosphere, with all of the modern amenities that make life convenient. Some people don't have to dream, because they pick Coral Springs as their home! For those in the know, Coral Springs is that perfect blend of well-ordered structures in harmony with surrounding nature. It is a mid-sized city located in the state of Florida and is the 15th largest city in the state - not too big but not too small. Some of the major draws of this city is the unbeatable combination modern amenities and a well-planned community. If ordered perfection is what you are searching for, then drop everything and head to Coral Springs now!

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Coral Springs, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Coral Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Coral Springs apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoral Springs 3 BedroomsCoral Springs Accessible ApartmentsCoral Springs Apartments with BalconyCoral Springs Apartments with Garage
Coral Springs Apartments with GymCoral Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoral Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoral Springs Apartments with ParkingCoral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoral Springs Furnished ApartmentsCoral Springs Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Springs Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College