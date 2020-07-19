All apartments in Fernandina Beach
424 S. 4th St.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

424 S. 4th St.

424 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

424 South 4th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Easy access to beach and historic downtown Fernandina Beach - 1673sf, 3BR/2BA newly constructed home just blocks from historic Centre St. Great front porch to sit on each evening or take a short stroll to Marina to watch the sunsets. High ceilings and crown molding. Vinyl plank flooring thru out entire house. Upgraded kitchen with lots of custom cabinets and stainless appliances opens to good size family room. Master suite features huge walk in closet and big step in shower with bench. Small dog ok with owner approval. Available for rental through May 15, 2020. On island.

(RLNE4894539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 S. 4th St. have any available units?
424 S. 4th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 424 S. 4th St. have?
Some of 424 S. 4th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 S. 4th St. currently offering any rent specials?
424 S. 4th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 S. 4th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 S. 4th St. is pet friendly.
Does 424 S. 4th St. offer parking?
No, 424 S. 4th St. does not offer parking.
Does 424 S. 4th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 S. 4th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 S. 4th St. have a pool?
No, 424 S. 4th St. does not have a pool.
Does 424 S. 4th St. have accessible units?
No, 424 S. 4th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 424 S. 4th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 S. 4th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 S. 4th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 S. 4th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
