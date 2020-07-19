424 S. 4th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed new construction recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Easy access to beach and historic downtown Fernandina Beach - 1673sf, 3BR/2BA newly constructed home just blocks from historic Centre St. Great front porch to sit on each evening or take a short stroll to Marina to watch the sunsets. High ceilings and crown molding. Vinyl plank flooring thru out entire house. Upgraded kitchen with lots of custom cabinets and stainless appliances opens to good size family room. Master suite features huge walk in closet and big step in shower with bench. Small dog ok with owner approval. Available for rental through May 15, 2020. On island.



(RLNE4894539)