Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side. Discover this tranquil neighborhood only minutes from Miami Beach, downtown Miami, and much more. Schedule your showing today.