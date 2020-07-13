/
pet friendly apartments
151 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in El Portal, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
5 Units Available
Miami Shores
Biscayne Shores
8951 NE 8th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-95. Gated apartment community close to Military Trail Park. Apartments feature amenities such as balconies with Downtown Miami views. On-site swimming pool and laundry.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
437 NE 82 ST
437 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
8262 NE 1 AV 9
8262 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st and Security! Renovated 1/1! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 315138 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Renovated one bedroom and one bath apartment. Third floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.
1 of 78
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
524 NE 71st St - Upper Level
524 Northeast 71st Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment near MiMo and Design Districts, available. Close to nightlife, beach, restaurants, with parking in rear, $1650.00/mo. The building is pet-friendly with lawncare included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
433 NE 82 ST
433 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wonderfully newly renovated top floor 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1030 NE 80 St., Unit 6
1030 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom - Washer drier, Parking Pets ok, FAST APPROVAL Close to Biscayne and the beaches
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 NE 75th St
651 Northeast 75th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Serenity and privacy await in this recently renovated Mediterranean style home. This calming retreat sits on an over 8000 SF Lot surrounded by a tropical oasis. The gated community and fenced property allow for kids and pets to be safe and enjoyable.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
535 NE 68th St
535 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2170 sqft
Cute cottage located in central location, one block west of Biscayne. This cute unit has been completely updated with beautiful kitchen. Central AC. Gated backyard with Barbecue grill, separate laundry room. Pet friendly. Ready for immediate move-in.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
537 NE 68 ST
537 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1st and Security! Gorgeous 1/1 Modern Cottage! - Property Id: 315934 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income!!!! Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air,
Results within 5 miles of El Portal
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
55 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,923
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
22 Units Available
Allapattah
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
