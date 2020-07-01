/
3 bedroom apartments
185 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Portal, FL
El Portal
180 NE 86 St
180 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Charming riverfront 1930's bungalow w/vaulted ceilings! Nice Eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with large bath...plus bonus half bath! Good closet space.
El Portal
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
Gladeview
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
Upper East Side
1090 NE 84th St
1090 Northeast 84th Street, Miami, FL
I WELCOME YOU TO ENJOY AND BOOK THIS LUXURIOUS AND EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE RETREAT IN MIAMI !! NO DETAIL WAS MISSED AND WILL BE SURE TO PLEASE YOUR FAMILY AND GUESTS ! HOME IS GATED WITH 24 HOUR SURVEILLANCE AROUND THE PROPERTY ! HOME COMES FULLY EQUIPPED
Upper East Side
910 NE 81st St
910 Northeast 81st Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful, modern house is fully furnished and ready to move in. The property is a duplex and need to share a yard with another tenant in a rear cottage. Yard maintenance and water are included in a rent.
Miami Shores
163 NW 101st St
163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1250 sqft
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets.
Miami Shores
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
Upper East Side
1231 NE 85th St
1231 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bright, spacious, and fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Shore Crest masterpiece. Entertainer's dream home with wide open floor plan, beautifully restored terrazzo floors throughout, and top of the line chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 St
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
MiMo District
665 NE 72nd Ter
665 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2,748 Under AC Sqft with 5 Beds / 4 Full Baths / 1 Half Bath Beautifully renovated Home, Perfect for Entertaining, walking distance Water View, City & Miami Beach Skyline Views.
Miami Shores
454 NE 93 St
454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown.
West Little River
415 NW 84th St
415 Northwest 84th Street, West Little River, FL
Big 4/2 with private back yard. Close to I-95 and Miami Beach.
Gladeview
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
MiMo District
421 NE 70th St
421 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL
Brand New exhuberant Home equipped entirely for large or short groups. Vibrant neighborhood just minutes to Wynwood, Miami Design district, located on the new Miami Innovation District, close to South Beach and Downtown Miami.
Miami Shores
10101 NW Miami Ct
10101 Northwest Miami Court, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2022 sqft
DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY.
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,136
1929 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1396 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
