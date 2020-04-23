873 Dumont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

A delightful Dunedin POOL Home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and over 1,700 sq. ft. Large bedrooms, split bedroom floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bright wood cabinets. Additional details such as recessed lighting, engineered wood floors and propeller-style ceiling fans create a quality finish. At the back of this home is a Florida room that looks out onto the Pool and Deck area in the private backyard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.