Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

873 Dumont Drive

Location

873 Dumont Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
A delightful Dunedin POOL Home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and over 1,700 sq. ft. Large bedrooms, split bedroom floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bright wood cabinets. Additional details such as recessed lighting, engineered wood floors and propeller-style ceiling fans create a quality finish. At the back of this home is a Florida room that looks out onto the Pool and Deck area in the private backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Dumont Drive have any available units?
873 Dumont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 873 Dumont Drive have?
Some of 873 Dumont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
873 Dumont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Dumont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 Dumont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 873 Dumont Drive offer parking?
No, 873 Dumont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 873 Dumont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Dumont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Dumont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 873 Dumont Drive has a pool.
Does 873 Dumont Drive have accessible units?
No, 873 Dumont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Dumont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Dumont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Dumont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Dumont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

