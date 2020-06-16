562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N

Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Dunedin! This FURNISHED rental has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and is ready for you, your golf cart, and your boat! Escape from the cold, northern temperatures, and spend the winter in charming Dunedin, Florida! Home has been recently remodeled, with fresh paint and restored terrazzo floors. This waterfront home offers tile throughout the main living areas and an open floor plan. Both generously sized bedrooms have terrazzo floors and plenty of closet space. The updated bathroom has a full size soaking tub, shower and vanity sink. The second bathroom offers a great space for sun lovers to rinse off and relax after a beautiful day on the water. Natural light flows through the kitchen with views of the water as you prepare your meals. Enjoy the 144 sq ft screened in lanai overlooking the water with plenty of relaxing shade, and a paved path leading straight to the water. WATERFRONT living just seconds from the Intracoastal waterways! Bring your boat, golf cart or beach cruisers and live the good life in this quaint coastal town, with private dock and electric boat lift offering direct Gulf access with fishing, water sports and unlimited sunsets just outside your door. Lush landscaping and palm trees surround this Florida home with plenty of room in the backyard to entertain friends and family. Make sure to grab this amazing rental before it’s gone!