Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N

562 Baywood Drive North · (727) 326-2082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

562 Baywood Drive North, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Dunedin! This FURNISHED rental has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and is ready for you, your golf cart, and your boat! Escape from the cold, northern temperatures, and spend the winter in charming Dunedin, Florida! Home has been recently remodeled, with fresh paint and restored terrazzo floors. This waterfront home offers tile throughout the main living areas and an open floor plan. Both generously sized bedrooms have terrazzo floors and plenty of closet space. The updated bathroom has a full size soaking tub, shower and vanity sink. The second bathroom offers a great space for sun lovers to rinse off and relax after a beautiful day on the water. Natural light flows through the kitchen with views of the water as you prepare your meals. Enjoy the 144 sq ft screened in lanai overlooking the water with plenty of relaxing shade, and a paved path leading straight to the water. WATERFRONT living just seconds from the Intracoastal waterways! Bring your boat, golf cart or beach cruisers and live the good life in this quaint coastal town, with private dock and electric boat lift offering direct Gulf access with fishing, water sports and unlimited sunsets just outside your door. Lush landscaping and palm trees surround this Florida home with plenty of room in the backyard to entertain friends and family. Make sure to grab this amazing rental before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have any available units?
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have?
Some of 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N does offer parking.
Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
