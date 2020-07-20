2651 Woodette

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dunedin Causeway Waterview 1B1B in triplex - Property Id: 45427



Available April, 2019 , Cozy 600 sq ft

Professionally cleaned,& freshly painted end unit in triplex. Unit rented unfurnished for a minimum of 7 months

Unit has a galley kitchen, mud room, living room /breakfast nook, combo with many closets, wall of windows, large yard, and ample parking. Bedroom has 2large closets.

Grocery store, coffee shop, fitness center, and restaurants all within walking distance. Honeymoon Island Beach, and Pinellas Trail are just down the street. All floors are tiled for easy maintenance. Photos coming soon! $ 500 pet deposit N/R.

$1100 security deposit unfurnished.

All interested applicants must apply on turbotenant.com with credit/background screening $45 fee

Please call Cydney @3142161880 for showing and any additional questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45427

