Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2651 Woodette
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

2651 Woodette

2651 Woodette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Woodette Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dunedin Causeway Waterview 1B1B in triplex - Property Id: 45427

Available April, 2019 , Cozy 600 sq ft
Professionally cleaned,& freshly painted end unit in triplex. Unit rented unfurnished for a minimum of 7 months
Unit has a galley kitchen, mud room, living room /breakfast nook, combo with many closets, wall of windows, large yard, and ample parking. Bedroom has 2large closets.
Grocery store, coffee shop, fitness center, and restaurants all within walking distance. Honeymoon Island Beach, and Pinellas Trail are just down the street. All floors are tiled for easy maintenance. Photos coming soon! $ 500 pet deposit N/R.
$1100 security deposit unfurnished.
All interested applicants must apply on turbotenant.com with credit/background screening $45 fee
Please call Cydney @3142161880 for showing and any additional questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45427
Property Id 45427

(RLNE4832682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

