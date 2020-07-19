2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table

This unique condo has been completely RE-MODELED with upgrades galore! Granite countertops- all new appliances, wood plank floor and much more!! These pictures could be in a magazine! This is truly a paradise in a beautiful 55+Community featuring great amenities and surrounded by water and lush foliage. 2nd floor view is amazing! Maintenance free! Water and gas (for cooktop and water heater) included! The pool and newly decorated clubhouse are adjacent to the Bay. The clubhouse hosts a gym, billiard room, card room and overlooks the private fishing pier that is waiting just for you. There is a car wash and air pump for your auto maintenance. Laundry room for the community is on the first floor/same building. Honeymoon Island State Park is just down the road, as well as the beach across the street! Ready for your morning run, stroll or bike ride? In just a few steps you are on the Pinellas Trail! It can't get much better than this! Peaceful, serene, relaxing, and yet shopping and restaurants are all within minutes! You will also enjoy visiting historic downtown Dunedin with its numerous art shows and festivals. There's something for everyone here and it's perfect for a YEAR ROUND or SEASONAL resident. Rent price for annual is $1800/month. Less than one year is $2400/month. Minimum 6 month rental. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to live on Honeymoon Island- a dream come true. Grab this one QUICK before someone beats you to it!