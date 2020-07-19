All apartments in Dunedin
Location

2 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
This unique condo has been completely RE-MODELED with upgrades galore! Granite countertops- all new appliances, wood plank floor and much more!! These pictures could be in a magazine! This is truly a paradise in a beautiful 55+Community featuring great amenities and surrounded by water and lush foliage. 2nd floor view is amazing! Maintenance free! Water and gas (for cooktop and water heater) included! The pool and newly decorated clubhouse are adjacent to the Bay. The clubhouse hosts a gym, billiard room, card room and overlooks the private fishing pier that is waiting just for you. There is a car wash and air pump for your auto maintenance. Laundry room for the community is on the first floor/same building. Honeymoon Island State Park is just down the road, as well as the beach across the street! Ready for your morning run, stroll or bike ride? In just a few steps you are on the Pinellas Trail! It can't get much better than this! Peaceful, serene, relaxing, and yet shopping and restaurants are all within minutes! You will also enjoy visiting historic downtown Dunedin with its numerous art shows and festivals. There's something for everyone here and it's perfect for a YEAR ROUND or SEASONAL resident. Rent price for annual is $1800/month. Less than one year is $2400/month. Minimum 6 month rental. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to live on Honeymoon Island- a dream come true. Grab this one QUICK before someone beats you to it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
