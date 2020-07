1701 PINEHURST ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

REALLY NICE AND CLEAN ONE STORY VILLA LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN PINEHURST VILLAGE. GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH A FINISHED PORCH. BRIGHT AND LIGHT KITCHEN WITH WINDOW OVER THE SINK FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT. UPDATED BATHROOM AND GOOD STORAGE SPACE. ASSIGNED, COVERED PARKING AT FRONT DOOR. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ROOM IS IN THE BUILDING AND JUST STEPS AWAY. PINEHURST VILLAGE IS AN ACTIVE COMMUNITY WITH A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE AND SHUFFLEBOARD. LANDLORD WOULD LOVE TO HAVE ALONG TERM TENANT. SORRY, ABSOLUTELY NO PETS OR SMOKERS. VILLA IS READY FOR A MOVE IN DATE OF MAY 1, 2020.