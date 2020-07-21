1637 SAN ROY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1637 San Roy Dr. Dunedin

Don’t miss this spacious 1,248 sq. ft SFR home in the heart of Dunedin. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with single car garage offers a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, opening up into the living/dining room.

Newer paint in the interior, newer laminate flooring in the bedrooms, brand new water heater, full bath with both tub and shower, ½ bath with shower in garage, washer & dryer and work bench. Large fenced back yard with a storage shed. Close to Pinellas trail, shopping, dining, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. Lawn service is included in the rent. Available September 1, 2019.