Dunedin, FL
1637 SAN ROY DRIVE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:28 AM

1637 SAN ROY DRIVE

1637 San Roy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1637 San Roy Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1637 San Roy Dr. Dunedin
Don’t miss this spacious 1,248 sq. ft SFR home in the heart of Dunedin. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with single car garage offers a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, opening up into the living/dining room.
Newer paint in the interior, newer laminate flooring in the bedrooms, brand new water heater, full bath with both tub and shower, ½ bath with shower in garage, washer & dryer and work bench. Large fenced back yard with a storage shed. Close to Pinellas trail, shopping, dining, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. Lawn service is included in the rent. Available September 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

