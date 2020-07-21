1637 SAN ROY DRIVE

Amenities
1637 San Roy Dr. Dunedin
Don’t miss this spacious 1,248 sq. ft SFR home in the heart of Dunedin. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with single car garage offers a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, opening up into the living/dining room.
Newer paint in the interior, newer laminate flooring in the bedrooms, brand new water heater, full bath with both tub and shower, ½ bath with shower in garage, washer & dryer and work bench. Large fenced back yard with a storage shed. Close to Pinellas trail, shopping, dining, entertainment and some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner. Lawn service is included in the rent. Available September 1, 2019.