1455 TWIN VILLAS WAY

Your dream starts here - newly completed construction of The Villas at San Christopher! This beautiful new luxury villa gives you the benefit of living in an established community in popular Dunedin and has been designed with your comfort in mind, offering private side entrance, granite counters, recessed ceiling in the family room and master bedroom, otherwise 9'4" ceilings thru out with recessed lighting, beautiful wood plank vinyl in the living area, and carpet in the bedrooms! A lot of importance has been placed in the comfort, happiness and lifestyle of the family that will choose to live here with the open floor plan, sliders from the living area out to the screen enclosed extended lanai, breakfast bar into the spacious kitchen designed for functionality, craftsmanship and stainless appliances, wonderful laundry room complete with utility sink and additional shelving, double door entrance into a private den which can also be used as an office - not to mention the master suite with double walk in closets, spacious master bath with garden soaking tub, walk in tiled shower and double granite vanities! Some finer details are tankless gas water heater, gas kitchen stove, pest control lines in the walls, wired for security system and ceiling fans thru out. This is a non smoking residence with lawn service included in the rent. No pets please.